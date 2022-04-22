Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ASPU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 200,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,513. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Aspen Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.