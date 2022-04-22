Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.59.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG opened at $184.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $92,728,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.