Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $448.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 107,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artesian Resources (ARTNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.