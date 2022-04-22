Arqma Hits Market Cap of $359,102.16 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Arqma has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $359,102.16 and approximately $665.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,536.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.00 or 0.07400795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00264543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.35 or 0.00805076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00705034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00086931 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00413058 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,077,919 coins and its circulating supply is 13,033,376 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

