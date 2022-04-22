ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,406,000.

ARKK opened at $53.18 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66.

