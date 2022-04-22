Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $145.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

