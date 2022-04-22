Ares Protocol (ARES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $1.69 million and $187,330.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07475005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.13 or 1.00259742 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

