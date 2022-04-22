Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading Up 3.2%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). Approximately 18,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 40,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.25. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Arden Partners (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

