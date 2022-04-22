Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading Up 3.2%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). Approximately 18,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 40,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.25. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
About Arden Partners (LON:ARDN)
