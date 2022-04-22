ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AETUF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,214. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

