Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.68. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.