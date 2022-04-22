AR Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,400 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after acquiring an additional 97,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $400,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.79. 1,027,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

