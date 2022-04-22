Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.76

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.76 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 114,039 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.73. The company has a market cap of £11.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.46.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)
