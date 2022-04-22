Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.76

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.76 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 114,039 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.73. The company has a market cap of £11.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Get Applied Graphene Materials alerts:

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.