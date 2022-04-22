Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 293,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,257. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

