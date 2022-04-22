Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells $1,319,280.00 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deirdre O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46.

AAPL stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 603,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

