Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) will post sales of $261.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.00 million and the lowest is $242.79 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $158.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 222.38 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

