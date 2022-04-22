Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $51.40

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.40, but opened at $52.75. Appian shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 4,730 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 471,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,049. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Appian by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

