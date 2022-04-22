Apollon Limassol (APL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $264,586.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $699,275.67 and approximately $264,586.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00187459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00393808 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

