Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,885. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.