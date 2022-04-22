Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.40 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.