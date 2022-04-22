Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at SVB Leerink

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $483.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.96 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $522.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.57. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

