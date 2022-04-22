Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $522.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.89 and a 200 day moving average of $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

