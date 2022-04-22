Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 57.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $522.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Anthem to $586.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

