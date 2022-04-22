Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 8.2%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.28. 13,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 5,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

