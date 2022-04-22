Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 4,239 Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.14), for a total value of £20,008.08 ($26,031.85).

CHRT stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.51). The stock had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 527.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The company has a market cap of £205.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16. Cohort plc has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 682 ($8.87).

Get Cohort alerts:

About Cohort (Get Rating)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.