Analyzing Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Proterra alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Proterra and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00

Proterra presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.16%. Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Proterra has a beta of -2.22, indicating that its stock price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 6.26 -$250.01 million N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.21 billion 1.77 $100.60 million $1.63 21.59

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A -28.08% -18.09% Federal Signal 8.29% 14.38% 8.28%

Summary

Federal Signal beats Proterra on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.