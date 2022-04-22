Analyzing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 33.61% 19.65% 11.10% Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30%

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.90 $247.72 million $0.91 8.92 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.43 $138.18 million $0.42 20.91

Birchcliff Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centennial Resource Development. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Centennial Resource Development 0 6 4 0 2.40

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $9.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Risk & Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.56, meaning that its stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Centennial Resource Development on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.