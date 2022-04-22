Analysts Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) PT at $134.30

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,296. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zendesk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Zendesk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,918,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

