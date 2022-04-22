Analysts Set VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Target Price at $393.33

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VACNY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS VACNY traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

