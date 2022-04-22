Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target at $50.07

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get UiPath alerts:

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. UiPath has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.