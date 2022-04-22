Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Target Price at $4.17

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,262. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.