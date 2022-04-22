Analysts Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) PT at $72.67

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

