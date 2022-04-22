Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price at $4.77

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $827.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.18.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

