Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $22.25

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

STNG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.49. 705,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,875. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

