Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Price Target at C$96.45

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NTR traded down C$2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting C$133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,483. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$66.64 and a twelve month high of C$147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.8800007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

