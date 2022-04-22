Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Target Price at $131.50

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ITVPF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. ITV has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

