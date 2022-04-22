Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Target Price at $131.50

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITVPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ITV has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

