Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $41.91

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Flywire alerts:

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.23. 20,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,755,232.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,134.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flywire by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Flywire by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.