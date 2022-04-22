Analysts Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Target Price at €16.48

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($17.72).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.97) price objective on Engie in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.75) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of EPA ENGI traded up €0.32 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.01 ($12.91). 5,938,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.72. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.08) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($16.30).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

