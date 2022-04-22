Analysts Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $23.11

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

