Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $133.00

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.