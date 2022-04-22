Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $173.13

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 115,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $102.61 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

