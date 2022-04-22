Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $155.86

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.86.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

