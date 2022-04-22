Analysts Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target at $288.40

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of ASAZY stock remained flat at $$13.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,985. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.87.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
