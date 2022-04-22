Analysts Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $85.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ACM traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,802. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

