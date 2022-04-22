Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Target Price at $1,758.37

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,758.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,600 ($33.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.38) to GBX 2,630 ($34.22) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

