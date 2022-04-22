Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $69.18. 38,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,319. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

