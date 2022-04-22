Analysts Expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.76 Million

Brokerages expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to post $10.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.68 million to $10.89 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full-year sales of $52.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $52.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.85 million, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $77.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 38,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,889,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

