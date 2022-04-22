Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.50). FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $21,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in FibroGen by 430.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 1,326.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 667,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,376. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $932.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.