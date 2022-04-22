Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.15 Million

Analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $115.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $116.52 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $82.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $504.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.77 million to $505.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $651.70 million to $653.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

ARLO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.82. 808,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $663.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 466,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

