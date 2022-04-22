Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

THO stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.